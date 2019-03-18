Priyanka 'Pappu Ki Pappi', Modi Will Change Map Of Pakistan: BJP Minister

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not only change the destiny of India but also change the map of Pakistan if he gets a second term, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma ridiculed opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

"The Gandhi family has not done any favour to the Country, you must see above these things, our 'Babbar Sher' (Lion) Narendra Modi is standing firm. He will change the destiny of this country in the next five years. He will not only change the map of India but will also change the map of Pakistan," said Mahesh Sharma.

Referring to Congress president Rahul as "Pappu", the union minister called Priyanka as "Pappu ki Pappi".

Sharma said: "Pappu says he wants to become Prime Minister. So there is Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Pappu and now Pappi has also stepped in. Was she not the daughter of the country earlier? Was she not the daughter of Congress? Was she not the daughter of Sonia family earlier. What new she has brought?" asked Mahesh Sharma.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls during all seven phases of the election to be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, NDA had won 73 seats in the state. SP had got just five seats, while BSP drew a blank.

(ANI)