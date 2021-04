Priyanka Gandhi Self-Isolates After Husband Robert Vadra Tests Positive

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that she has decided to self-isolate after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid-19.

Priyanka Gandhi said she has tested negative for Covid, but is canceling poll campaigns in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala due to self-isolation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she has decided to isolate herself on the doctor’s advice.

(With PTI inputs.)

