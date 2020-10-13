October 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Polls To 11 Rajya Sabha Seats In UP, Uttarakhand On November 9

Polls To 11 Rajya Sabha Seats In UP, Uttarakhand On November 9

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

PTI 13 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Polls To 11 Rajya Sabha Seats In UP, Uttarakhand On November 9
Rajya Sabha elections
PTI File Photo
Polls To 11 Rajya Sabha Seats In UP, Uttarakhand On November 9
outlookindia.com
2020-10-13T13:23:50+05:30

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, will be held on November 9, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25. Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 after polling. The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the Election Commission said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Professor Udaya Kumar: A Giant Of A Scholar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Hardeep S. Puri Ram Gopal Yadav Raj Babbar Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Election National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos