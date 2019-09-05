'Political Vendetta Stronger Than Law,' Says Shivakumar In Video Message

'Political vendetta is stronger than law', says Karnataka Congress strongman DK Shivakumar in a video posted on his twitter handle on Wednesday.

In the video, Shivakumar is seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him. "Political vendetta has become stronger than the law in this country," he is heard saying in the video.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Shivakumar in the national capital on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case after grilling the Congress' Karnataka troubleshooter repeatedly over the past few days.

He will remain in the ED custody till September 13 even as the agency was looking at 14-day custody for the veteran congressman.

While in ED custody Shivakumar has alleged that he hadn't been offered any food throughout the day, "which seems like slow torture."

Shivakumar, however, maintains that the cases against him are "politically motivated", and that he will "emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics".

He reposed "full faith in God and judiciary" and said he had done "nothing illegal".

The senior leaders from the Congress have slammed the central government on Tuesday and accused it of "fabricating its political opponents in false cases to divert people's attention from its massive failures."

"The arrest of Shri @DKShivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy," the Congress party's official twitter handle said.