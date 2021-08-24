PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Putin Over Afghanistan Situation

August 24, 2021
The two leaders had a detailed discussion .

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:20 pm
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin
AP Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues."

Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

(PTI inputs)

