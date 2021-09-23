Pestered Over Breastfeeding, Mother ‘Kills’ Her Baby In Chhattisgarh

Agitated by her toddler son’s persistence for breast feeding, a mother suffering from mental health issues allegedly killed her baby in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Thursday.

The incident, as per police, took place on Wednesday in Sector-5 area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, under Balco police station limits.

“As per preliminary investigation, the police have learnt that since 2014, the woman was suffering from a psychological problem and was under-treatment. The police have detained the woman and questioned her,” said a police officer.

She was fed up with the child's constant demand for being breast-fed, he said.

The woman, in a fit of rage, banged the child on the floor of her house. The child suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the woman under relevant provisions, he added. (With PTI inputs)