Pakistani Spy Repatriated After 15 Years; Process Hindered By Pandemic Over A Year

A Pakistani national who was apprehended on suspicion of espionage 15 years back in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, is finally finding his way back to his own country after over a year since his jail term came to an end.

An official informed that the surging Covid-19 pandemic impeded the repatriation process.

Gwalior Central Jail's Manoj Kumar Sahu said, "Pakistani spy Abbas Ali was sent to Wagah border on Thursday under police security, from where he will be handed over to his country,"

43-year-old Ali was caught in connection to espionage in March 2006 after seizing questionable documents from Nai Sadak area which falls under the ambit of Inderganj Police Station's jurisdiction of Gwalior.

"A court had sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment, which completed on March 26 last year. But he could not be repatriated due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Sahu also i formed that Ali was kept in a detention centre since then abefore he was sent to Wagah border.

According to officials, Abbas Ali hails from Rahim Yar town in Pakistan's Punjab province and his repatriation via Border Security Force (BSF) is scheduled to take place on Saturday. .

(With PTI Inputs)

