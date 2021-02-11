February 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Over Rs 1,000 Crore Raised For Ram Temple In Last One Month: Trust Secretary Champat Rai

Over Rs 1,000 Crore Raised For Ram Temple In Last One Month: Trust Secretary Champat Rai

The accounts of the trust in three nationalized banks show an amount of over Rs 1,000 crore, Champat Rai said.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Over Rs 1,000 Crore Raised For Ram Temple In Last One Month: Trust Secretary Champat Rai
Representational image.
File photo
Over Rs 1,000 Crore Raised For Ram Temple In Last One Month: Trust Secretary Champat Rai
outlookindia.com
2021-02-11T21:35:14+05:30
Also read

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai on Thursday said that over Rs 1,000 crore has so far been raised for the Ram temple in Ayodhya through the campaign started last month.

Rai, a member of the trust overseeing the construction of the shrine said people from all communities have generously donated for the construction of the temple.

The accounts of the trust in three nationalised banks show an amount of over Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

Rai said nearly 1.50 lakh VHP activists are collecting funds for the Ram temple.

Thirty-seven activists have been deputed to deposit the donations in the bank accounts. 

From remote villages, activists are bringing funds and depositing in the bank accounts, he said. 

Rai said all communities are supporting the fund raising campaign that was started on January 15. The Ram temple trust has opened accounts in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CAA After Covid-19 Vaccination, Amit Shah Reiterates In Bengal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos