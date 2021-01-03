Organs Of Man Who Died On First Day Of 2021 Donated In Gujarat

The organs of a Surat-based businessman who died on the first day of the new year were donated with the consent of his kin, giving a new lease of life to several people, the NGO that facilitated the process said on Sunday.

Vishnubhai Patel (57) suffered a brain hemorrhage after falling off a motorcycle on December 30 and was declared brain dead by doctors of Mahavir Trauma Hospital on January 1, after which his family consented to donate his heart, kidneys, lung, liver and cornea, a functionary of NGO Donate Life said.

"His heart and lung were transplanted in two patients in Chennai. The organs were transported through a green corridor created between Surat and Chennai, a distance of around 1,618 kilometres," he said.

"His liver was transplanted in a man from Kheda at Ahmedabad's Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC). His corneas were donated to Lok Drashti Chakshu Bank," he added.

