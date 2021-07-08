Odisha's Bhitarkanika Crowded With Migratory Waterbirds For Annual Breeding Season

With the onset of monsoon, Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has become the seasonal shelter for thousands of migratory waterbirds hailing from different parts of the country.

The marshy wetlands shelter them with the ideal environment required for their annual nesting and breeding season.

The arrival of the local migratory birds has reestablished Bhitarkanika as one of the prominent heronries of Odisha, Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division DFO

Jagyandatt Pati said.

"With the commencement of the rainy season, local migratory species have arrived in batches at the Bagagahan heronry for seasonal nesting. They have built nests and laid eggs atop the mangrove trees. Their sojourn would last for at least three months from now, after which they would start their homeward journey," he said.

There has been a sizable congregation of these monsoon birds this year. They are still arriving in batches. The headcount of these winged species will be conducted next month. Last year, 97,866 birds were counted nesting at the national park, Pati said.

There is ample food for the birds as the place, crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and nullahs, is free of human interference, the DFO said.

The absence of human interference, ideal climaticconditions, cool breeze and the river system have all emerged to the liking of these winged species, he said.

Noted ornithologist Dr Salim Ali had made a chance discovery of Bhitarkanika birds' habitat while on a casual visit to the national park in 1981.

Over a dozen species of birds congregate at theheronries in the park every year. Some of these species are Open Bill Stork, Little Cormorant, Intermediary Egret, Large

Egret, Little Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Night Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret.

(With PTI Inputs)

