July 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Odisha's Bhitarkanika Crowded With Migratory Waterbirds For Annual Breeding Season

Odisha's Bhitarkanika Crowded With Migratory Waterbirds For Annual Breeding Season

The arrival of the local migratory birds has reestablished Bhitarkanika as one of the prominent heronries of Odisha, Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division DFO Jagyandatt Pati said.

Outlook Web Desk 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:44 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Odisha's Bhitarkanika Crowded With Migratory Waterbirds For Annual Breeding Season
Representational Image
File Photo
Odisha's Bhitarkanika Crowded With Migratory Waterbirds For Annual Breeding Season
outlookindia.com
2021-07-08T16:44:34+05:30

With the onset of monsoon, Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district  has become the seasonal shelter for  thousands of migratory waterbirds hailing from different parts of the country.

The marshy wetlands shelter them with the ideal environment required for their annual nesting and breeding season.

The arrival of the local migratory birds has reestablished Bhitarkanika as one of the prominent heronries of Odisha, Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division DFO
Jagyandatt Pati said.

"With the commencement of the rainy season, local migratory species have arrived in batches at the Bagagahan heronry for seasonal nesting. They have built nests and laid eggs atop the mangrove trees. Their sojourn would last for at least three months from now, after which they would start their homeward journey," he said.

There has been a sizable congregation of these monsoon birds this year. They are still arriving in batches. The headcount of these winged species will be conducted next month. Last year, 97,866 birds were counted nesting at the national park, Pati said.

There is ample food for the birds as the place, crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and nullahs, is free of human interference, the DFO said.

The absence of human interference, ideal climaticconditions, cool breeze and the river system have all emerged to the liking of these winged species, he said.

Noted ornithologist Dr Salim Ali had made a chance discovery of Bhitarkanika birds' habitat while on a casual visit to the national park in 1981.

Over a dozen species of birds congregate at theheronries in the park every year. Some of these species are Open Bill Stork, Little Cormorant, Intermediary Egret, Large

Egret, Little Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Night Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sanofi, GSK Get Nod For Phase 3 Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine In India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Bhitarkanika Odisha Migratory Waterbirds Annual Breeding Season National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos