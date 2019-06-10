Nutrition Tips For You: Try These Cooling Fruit Popsicles To Beat The Heat

With the hot summer sun beating down, and a heat wave sweeping north India, it is the perfect time to cool down.

Some detox water or infused water is a blessing in these hot, humid times. Detox water is water that has been infused with the flavors of fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs. It's sometimes referred to as fruit-infused water or fruit-flavored water.

But it is not necessary to make the infusion again and again. Just go ahead to make popsicles and use it in water whenever required. You can also transform it in the form of delightful nutritious crushers.

So here are some recipes of infused popsicles. You can use an ice cube tray or kulfi stand whichever suits you, and enjoy it to beat the heat.

Recipe 1- Watermelon – Mint/Basil Popsicles

. Ingredients

1-2 cups water

5-6 basil/mint leaves

1 tbsp. of lemon juice

½ cup diced watermelon

Method

Take an ice tray and put diced watermelon followed by chopped basil/mint leaves Boil the water first and let it cool. Add lemon juice and a pinch of sweetener (stevia/ agave syrup) as a preservative. Put the water on the fruit in the tray and freeze it. Just add these cubes to your glass of water and enjoy. Or you can simply grind it and make a crusher

Recipe 2- ACV Cinnamon-Blackberry Popsicles

Ingredients

1-2 cups water

2 sticks of cinnamon, crush it coarsely

2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar

½ cup diced apple

5-6 chopped blackberries green berries

Method

Take an ice tray and put the diced apple and berries Boil the water first with cinnamon particles and let it cool. Add apple cider vinegar. Put the water over the fruit in the tray and freeze it. Just add these cubes to your glass of water and enjoy. Or you can simply grind it and make the crusher

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com