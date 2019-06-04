Nutrition Tips For You: The Delicious Watermelon Has Loads Of Benefits. Find Out!

Watermelon is one of the richest sources of Vitamin A and Vitamin C. It is also very rich in the antioxidant (which protects against cell damage) named Lycopene, which is a type of plant nutrient from the beta-carotene family.

This makes Watermelon a fruit with anti-inflammatory properties, which helps to fight any type of inflammation in the body. Lycopene also gives the red pigment to watermelons, tomatoes, etc.

The fruit contains 91% water, making it a very good diuretic.

It is also a well-researched fact that for people with type 2 diabetes and with high blood pressure this fruit is safe to consume and helps to keep the levels in control. This is because Watermelon contains good amount of Arginine (a type of amino acid) which helps to lower elevated blood sugar and blood pressure.

So enjoy this summer by chilling with Watermelons!

Watermelon, diced, fresh

1 cup or (152 grams):

Calories: 46

Glycemic Index: medium

Vitamin C - 16%

Pantothenic acid - 7%

Vitamin A - 5%

