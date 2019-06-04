Nutrition Tips For You: The Delicious Watermelon Has Loads Of Benefits. Find Out!

﻿
Come summer and the Watermelon with its juicy red succulent pulp is the best coolant. But besides its sweet taste, the Watermelon has numerous nutrition benefits. It is safe for diabetics too. Read on to know:

Bipasha Das 04 June 2019
Watermelon has numerous health benefits
outlookindia.com
2019-06-04T14:38:57+0530

Watermelon is one of the richest sources of Vitamin A and Vitamin C. It is also very rich in the antioxidant (which protects against cell damage) named Lycopene, which is a type of plant nutrient from the beta-carotene family.

This makes Watermelon a fruit with anti-inflammatory properties, which helps to fight any type of inflammation in the body. Lycopene also gives the red pigment to watermelons, tomatoes, etc.

The fruit contains 91% water, making it a very good diuretic.

It is also a well-researched fact that for people with type 2 diabetes and with high blood pressure this fruit is safe to consume and helps to keep the levels in control. This is because Watermelon contains good amount of Arginine (a type of amino acid) which helps to lower elevated blood sugar and blood pressure.

 So enjoy this summer by chilling with Watermelons!

 Watermelon, diced, fresh

1 cup or  (152 grams):

Calories: 46

Glycemic Index: medium

 Vitamin C - 16%

 Pantothenic acid - 7%

 Vitamin A -  5%

 

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com

