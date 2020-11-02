November 02, 2020
Corona
NIA Arrests Al Qaeda Conspirator From Murshidabad

A teacher in West Bengal's Raningarh was arrested by the National Intelligence Agency over terror links with Al Qaeda, making this the 11th arrest by the agency in West Bengal and Kerala.

PTI 02 November 2020
11 people so far have been arrested in WB and Kerala for links to the terror operative
Representational image/Unsplash
outlookindia.com
2020-11-02T18:48:11+05:30

The NIA has arrested one Al Qaeda "conspirator" from West Bengal's Murshidabad district in connection with its investigation in a case regarding the terror outfit in the state and Kerala, the Agency statement said on Monday.

Accused Abdul Momin Mondal (32) has been arrested from Raninagar on Sunday night, the statement said.

"The accused was working as a teacher in a madrassa in Murshidabad district and was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of Al Qaeda. He was also trying to recruit new members for the group," it said.

Since September the agency has so far arrested 11 people from West Bengal and Kerala for their alleged connections with the terror group.

