Newly-elected Members Of Lok Sabha Not To Stay In Hotels: LS Secretary General

Members of Parliament were often lodged in hotels earlier, which at times invited criticism for the money it cost the exchequer.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 May 2019
Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava on Wednesday said the newly-elected members of the Lower House of Parliament will no longer be lodged in hotels but in state bhawans, Western Court, a transit hostel for parliamentarians, and its annexe building.

With the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for Thursday, the newly-elected members are expected to start arriving in the national capital from Friday.

MPs were often lodged in hotels earlier, which at times invited criticism for the money it cost the exchequer.

"The newly-elected members will be accommodated in Western Court, its newly-built annexe and various state bhawans. Thus, the Lok Sabha secretariat has done away with the system of transit accommodation in hotels," Shrivastava told reporters.

(PTI)

