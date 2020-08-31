JEE Main To Start From Today, CMs Urged To Cooperate

The National Testing Agency is set to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other engineering colleges from

Tuesday

In a video message, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday appealed to the chief ministers of all States to cooperate in smooth conduct of the exams

and also provide transport facility to the candidates to be appearing for the entrance test.

“I hope they will extend their support,” he said.

Pokhriyal said that the JEE Main is being conducted keeping students future in mind.

“Almost all the students (who had registered for the exams) have downloaded their admit cards. They are excited to take their exams,” he added.

In a separate video message, the education minister appealed to the students to follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the Union government.

“I have personally spoken to several chief ministers and appealed all of the chief ministers with regard to the conduct of the exams. They have given assurance of their cooperation and support. Take your exams confidently," he said, adding “In case of any difficulty, you can dial on the helpline numbers for help any time.”

The government goes ahead with its decision to conduct the JEE-main exams in various shifts from September 1 to September 6, even as a petition filed by six Opposition-

ruled States continues seeking review of the Supreme Court’s order in favour of holding the exams continues to remain pending with the apex court.

According to sources in the NTA, over 7.77 lakh students have downloaded their admit cards to take the exams. A total of 8.58 lakh students had registered for the entrance

test.

Various groups of students, backed by the Opposition parties, had been demanding postponement of the JEE-Main in view of the covid-19 situation in the country.