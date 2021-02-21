Nagpur Man Kills Brother For Throwing Food During Fight

In a shocking incident, a man in Nagpur allegedly killed his brother after the latter threw his plate of food in an intoxicated condition, an official said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Tuesday in Katol area after accused Nitesh and his brother Roshan engaged in a fight, which intensified. Angry Nitish hit his brother with an iron rod, reports claimed
Nitesh was arrested on Friday, said official
With PTI Inputs
