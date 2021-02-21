February 21, 2021
Corona
Nagpur Man Kills Brother For Throwing Food During Fight

The incident took place in Katol area after accused Nitesh and his brother Roshan engaged in a fight

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-02-21T13:39:34+05:30

In a shocking incident, a man in Nagpur allegedly killed his brother after the latter threw his plate of food in an intoxicated condition, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Katol area after accused Nitesh and his brother Roshan engaged in a fight, which intensified. Angry Nitish hit his brother with an iron rod, reports claimed

Nitesh was arrested on Friday, said official

With PTI Inputs



