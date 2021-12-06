Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Nagaland Firing: Amit Shah To Make Statement In Lok Sabha After 14 Civilian Deaths

With the Winter Session in progress, Opposition leaders raised the Nagaland issue where 14 civilians were killed in alleged firing by security forces.

Home Minister Amit Shah to address Nagaland violence today | PTI/File Photo

2021-12-06T12:04:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 12:04 pm

Home Minister Amit Shah will make a detailed statement in Lok Sabha on Monday on the Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay raised the issue. 

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the home minister will make a detailed statement on the issue in the House on Monday.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was a sensitive and important issue.

"Today itself, the home minister will give a detailed statement (on the issue)," he said.

Lok Speaker Om Birla said the home minister has given him in writing that he will make a statement on the incident in the House.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the firing incident has shaken the nation. "Our simple expectation is that home minister come to the House and make a statement".

Earlier, sources had said Shah might first make the statement in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

On Sunday, the Army expressed deep regret over the incident in Mon district of Nagaland and ordered a Court of Inquiry.

According to the police in Nagaland's capital Kohima, it was investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

