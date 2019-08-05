After Article 370 Announcement, Ram Madhav Tweets Old Photo Of PM Modi, Says 'Promise Fulfilled'

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday posted an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the message: "Promise fulfilled."

Earlier in the day, Madhav said the government's decision on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the martyrdom of its idealogue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of the state into India has been "honoured".

The national general secretary and the party's point person in the state said that the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir was a longstanding demand of the nation.

"What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?" he tweeted moments after Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in Parliament.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution, will no longer be applicable.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

