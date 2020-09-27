September 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mann Ki Baat: Farmers Playing Major Role In Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat: Farmers Playing Major Role In Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Says PM Modi

'If the essence of Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy was followed, there would not have been any need for the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign as India would have become self-reliant much earlier,' says PM Modi while addressing Mann Ki Baat

PTI 27 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mann Ki Baat: Farmers Playing Major Role In Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Says PM Modi
PM Modi lauds farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector while addressing Mann Ki Baat
PTI photo
Mann Ki Baat: Farmers Playing Major Role In Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2020-09-27T12:56:10+05:30

Lauding farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India.

He also said if the essence of Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy was followed, there would not have been any need for the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign as India would have become self-reliant much earlier.

Speaking on various issues during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago.

Our agriculture sector has shown its prowess during the COVID-19 pandemic and farmers are playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India, he said.

Talking about various success stories of farmer groups across states, Modi also said the agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming.

The prime minister began his monthly broadcast by talking about storytelling, saying it has been a part of our nation for centuries.

"Storytelling is as old as civilisation...These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity," Modi said.

He said many people are making storytelling popular across the country and underlined that India has a glorious tradition of storytelling.

He also interacted with members of the Bangalore Storytelling Society.

Modi also requested all families to set aside some time for storytelling and said it will be a wonderful experience for them.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WHO Chief Lauds PM Modi's Decision To Help Nations Fight Covid-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi India Mann Ki Baat Agriculture: Farmers Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos