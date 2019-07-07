﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Slaughtering Cow In Gujarat

Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Slaughtering Cow In Gujarat

Salim Kadar Makrani, a resident of Dharoji-Uplet road, was convicted under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 2017.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2019
Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Slaughtering Cow In Gujarat
File Photo
Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Slaughtering Cow In Gujarat
outlookindia.com
2019-07-07T13:04:17+0530

A man was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined with over Rs 1 lakh for slaughtering a calf by a district court in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday.

Salim Kadar Makrani, a resident of Dharoji-Uplet road, was convicted under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 2017 after his neighbour, Sattar Koliya, filed a complaint against him on January 29, 2019, accusing him of stealing the calf, according to a report by Indian Express.

The complainant alleged Makrani had slaughtered the calf and served it at his daughter's wedding.

 Following the investigations involving forensic tests and witness testimonies, the allegations were confirmed, and the police committed the case to trial in April.

The additional district court and sessions judge Hemantkumar Dave pronounced the sentence.

Under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 2017, those found guilty of transportation, progeny of cow or beef may face a jail term of seven to 10 years and bear a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gujarat Cow Slaughter National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2019 Cricket World Cup Semifinal: Australia To Miss Usman Khawaja In Tie Vs England
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters