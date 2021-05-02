May 02, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mamata Banerjee Trails BJP Rival Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram By 3460 Votes

Mamata Banerjee Trails BJP Rival Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram By 3460 Votes

Another 15 rounds of counting will take place in Nandigram before the result is announced.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mamata Banerjee Trails BJP Rival Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram By 3460 Votes
Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee
File Photo
Mamata Banerjee Trails BJP Rival Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram By 3460 Votes
outlookindia.com
2021-05-02T11:02:43+05:30
Also read

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, is trailing her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 3,460 votes after two rounds of counting on Sunday, officials said.

According to trends available from 120 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, the TMC is ahead in 75, BJP 43 and Independents 2.

Another 15 rounds of counting will take place in Nandigram before the result is announced.

In Singur seat, TMC minister and candidate Becharam Manna are leading his nearest rival Rabidranath Bhattacharya of the BJP after the first round of counting.

TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, the seat vacated by Mamata Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, is leading, and so is Firhad Hakim, a minister, from the Kolkata Port constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19: Nearly 4 Lakh Fresh Cases In India, A Record 3,689 Deaths

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari Kolkata Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos