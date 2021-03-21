LS Speaker Om Birla Tests Positive For Covid-19, Admitted To AIIMS

After testing positive for Covid-19, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation on March 20.

He is presently stable, the hospital said on Sunday.

"He is stable and all his parameters are normal," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said in a statement.

According to the hospital, Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19. He was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation the next day.

(With PTI inputs.)

