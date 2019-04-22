Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Clash Erupts After Kanhaiya Kumar Shown Black Flags During Bihar Roadshow

﻿
The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2019
PTI Photo
2019-04-22T11:09:22+0530

Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar and a group of locals clashed on Sunday after the former JNU students' union president was shown black flags during a roadshow, police said.

The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency, a police officer said.

A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said.

No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, the officer said.

Kumar is pitted against Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

PTI

