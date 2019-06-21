'Life Is One Continuing Joke For Him': Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Yoga Day Tweet On Army Dogs

﻿
The BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying for him life is only about a joke, as he keeps posting pictures about his pet dog.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was trolled by Twitter users for his photo caption of Army dogs performing Yoga
Courtesy: Twitter/@RahulGandhi
2019-06-21T17:58:07+0530
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday courted controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it "New India", an apparent dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation.

The pictures in the tweet showed the Army dog unit and their trainers prostrating.

The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi saying for him life is only about a joke, as he keeps posting pictures about his pet dog.

It also said while a new India is emerging under Prime Minister Modi, a new Congress is coming up under Gandhi.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a new India, and Gandhi's tweet reveals a new Congress under him.

"Perhaps for him, life is one continuing joke and looking for opportunities to post pictures that remind him of his favourite Pidi (his pet dog)," said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

Gandhi was also trolled on Twitter, with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while poking fun at him and the party.

PTI

