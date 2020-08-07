Pained By Plane Accident In Kozhikode, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode on Friday and said authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.

He also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister tweeted.

Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected, Modi said.

"Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation," he said.