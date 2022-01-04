Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Two LeT Militants In Kulgam’s Okay Village

Kashmir: Two LeT (Lashker-e-Toiba) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the officials said.

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Two LeT Militants In Kulgam’s Okay Village
Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Two LeT Militants In Kulgam’s Okay Village
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T14:31:11+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 2:31 pm

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces, the official said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the slain duo were locals and affiliated with the LeT. He said they were involved in several terror crimes.

Tags

PTI Srinagar Kashmir Security Forces Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Lashkar-e-Taiba Encounters National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s Silence On China's Bridge Over Pangong Tso In Ladakh Along LAC

Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s Silence On China's Bridge Over Pangong Tso In Ladakh Along LAC

NEWSFLASH | 5,500 New Covid Cases Reported In Delhi On Tuesday: Health Minister

Covid Cases Surge: 80 Doctors, Students Test Positive For Covid-19 At Patiala Medical College

Delhi Govt To Impose Weekend Curfew Amid Covid-19 Surge: Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi To Impose Weekend Curfew Amid Rising Covid Cases

Yimkhiung Tribe Intensifies Agitation For Creation Of Shamator District In Nagaland

Punjab Issues Fresh Restrictions Amid Surge In Covid Cases | All You Need To Know

NEET-PG Admissions: SC Agrees To Hear Plea On Wednesday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Tests Positive For COVID

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Tests Positive For COVID

Manoj Tiwari Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancels Upcoming Rallies

Manoj Tiwari Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancels Upcoming Rallies

Kejriwal Tests Positive For COVID

Kejriwal Tests Positive For COVID

Covaxin And Covishield Taken In Mix And Match, 4 Times Effective: Study

Covaxin And Covishield Taken In Mix And Match, 4 Times Effective: Study

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Kundan Kishore / The year 2021 could be termed as the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). On the back of market euphoria, high liquidity and increased retail participation, over 60 mainboard IPOs have raised money from the primary market through IPOs.

Advertisement