Karti Chidambaram's Plea Seeking Return Of Rs 10 Cr Deposit Dismissed By SC

﻿
A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti's plea and said, 'Pay attention to your constituency.'

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Congress leader Karti P. Chidambaram
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-05-29T11:42:27+0530

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking the return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry for travelling abroad.

Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti's plea and said, "Pay attention to your constituency."

The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought the return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court's registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

(PTI)

