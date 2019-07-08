Karnataka Crisis: Cong-JD(S) Govt Will Survive; Cabinet To Be Restructured Soon, Says CM Kumaraswamy

﻿
Kumaraswamy's office has also communicated to the media that all JD(S) ministers have resigned from their respective portfolios and the state "Cabinet will be restructured soon".

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2019
Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy speaks to reporters. (ANI photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who cut short his US visit due to the ongoing political turmoil in his state, on Monday said he is confident his "government will survive."

"Government will survive, I have full confidence," NDTV quoted him as saying.

The chief minister's office has also communicated to the media that all JD(S) ministers have resigned from their respective portfolios and the state "Cabinet will be restructured soon".

"The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This government will run smoothly in the state," Kumaraswamy said, according to ANI.

Stressing that he wasn't anxious about the present political development, the JD(S) leader said, "I don't want to discuss anything about politics."

The Chief Minister's statement comes after 21 state minister of the Congress stepped down from their positions. Similarly, all JD(S) ministers have also resigned, paving way for the restructuring of the cabinet, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Earlier today, independent legislator H Nagesh withdrew support from the government and resigned as a minister.

 The Congress has said that its ministers have resigned of their own accord to enable a reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled legislators.

This decision was taken at a breakfast meeting of Congress ministers at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence here. The meeting was attended by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal among others.

The 13-month-old coalition government in the state plunged into crisis, following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.

(With inputs from ANI)

