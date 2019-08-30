After Scindia's 'Ultimatum' On MPCC Chief Post, CM Kamal Nath Meets Sonia Gandhi

﻿
Kamal Nath was appointed MPCC president in April 2018, while he took over as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December last year.

ANI 30 August 2019
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and apprised her about the need for new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Gandhi, he said, "I had a discussion with Sonia Gandhi on various topics. I have been saying this that a new state president for Madhya Pradesh should be made. When I became the Chief Minister, I said it then also that new state president should be made, but since Lok Sabha elections were there, I was asked to continue."

He said, "After elections, I again said the same thing. Today, I have repeated this."

Kamal Nath called the discussions with Gandhi as "fruitful".

Asked about reports of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'ultimatum' to the party to make him MPCC chief, Kamal Nath said, "I don't agree with this because I don't think he is unhappy."

Kamal Nath was appointed MPCC president in April 2018, while he took over as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December last year. 

