June 09, 2020
Poshan
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mother Admitted To Delhi Hospital; Covid-19 Test Result Awaited

Scindia and his mother have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Saket after they complained of throat irritation and also had fever -- both Covid-like symptoms.

IANS 09 June 2020
Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
File photo
outlookindia.com
2020-06-09T14:10:14+0530

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital here in Saket after they complained of throat irritation and also had fever -- both Covid-like symptoms.

They were admitted on Monday and their Covid test results are still awaited.

IANS Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus National

