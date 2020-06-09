Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mother Admitted To Delhi Hospital; Covid-19 Test Result Awaited

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital here in Saket after they complained of throat irritation and also had fever -- both Covid-like symptoms.
They were admitted on Monday and their Covid test results are still awaited.
