October 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Joint Committee Of Parliament Summons For Social Media Giants Facebook And Twitter

Joint Committee Of Parliament Summons For Social Media Giants Facebook And Twitter

Panel also considering summons for Amazon and Google on the issue of protection of data and its privacy

PTI 22 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Joint Committee Of Parliament Summons For Social Media Giants Facebook And Twitter
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey
PTI Photo/Vijay Verma
Joint Committee Of Parliament Summons For Social Media Giants Facebook And Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-10-22T21:56:13+05:30
Also read

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have been issued a summons by a joint committee of Parliament on the issue of protection of data and its privacy, sources said on Thursday.

Representatives of Facebook India have been asked to appear on Friday before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, while Twitter officials are required to appear before the panel on October 28, according to the notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Summoning officials of Amazon and Google on the same issue is also under active consideration of the joint committee of Parliament, the sources said.

When contacted, Lekhi said, "Whosoever is required, whether an individual or an entity, will be asked to depose before the panel on the issue of protection of data and its privacy and their respective social media platforms will be thoroughly examined by the panel.

"It would be inappropriate and unfair to look at the calling of social media platform from the political prism. The committee has representatives from across the political spectrum and the deliberations on the bill are being held from the national interest perspective," she said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday warned Twitter about its location setting that showed Leh in China, saying any disrespect towards the country's sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable.

In a strongly-worded letter, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to respect the country's sensitivities, sources in the ministry said.

Twitter came under heavy criticism and faced a backlash from social media users after its geotagging feature displayed "Jammu & Kashmir, the People's Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh's Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Last month, Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and accused the social media platform's employees of supporting people from a political predisposition that lost successive elections, and of "abusing" the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers.

The parliamentary standing committee on Information and Technology chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had also summoned Facebook officials on the alleged misuse of its hate speech rules.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi's Air Quality Dips, To Deteriorate Further In Next 2 Days

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mark Zuckerberg Shashi Tharoor Meenakshi Lekhi Jack Dorsey Ravi Shankar Prasad Leh Ladakh J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Facebook Twitter Data protection issues Amazon Google National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos