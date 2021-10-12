Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
J&K: Three Militants Including One Involved In Killing Of Migrant Hawker Gunned Down In Shopian

The three militants who were part of The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Three militants killed in J&K' Shopian | Image for representation | PTI

2021-10-12T08:55:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 8:55 am

Even as tension simmered across the valley in the wake of the targeted killing of civilians in the valley, three militants in Jammu and Kashmir were killed by the Indian armed forces in an encounter in Shopian. The trio was part of an organisation called 'The Resistance Front (TRF)' and one of them was involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker in J&K.

The encounter took place after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian, in South Kashmir on Monday evening, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed, the official said.

The police said they belonged to TRF -- a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said one of the three militants was involved in the killing of non-local street hawker Virendra Paswan.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Out of 03 killed #terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of #Ganderbal, who shifted to #Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," the Kashmir Zone Police quoted the IGP as having said.

Paswan was shot dead in the Hawal area of the city on October 5 immediately after famous chemist M L Bindroo was killed near his pharmacy.

Militants also killed Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of a local taxi stand in Naidkhai area of Bandipora district that day.

(With inputs from PTI)

