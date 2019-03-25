Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal, Wife Resign Amid Debt Crisis

Naresh Goyal, founder and chairman of Jet Airways and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the company's board Mondy, reports said.

The resignation followed the airline board's meeting in Mumbai on the day to decide on ways to procure interim funding as well as the future role of Goyal.

Reports said Goyal tendered his resignation at the emergency board meeting.

The development comes as the cash-strapped airline, which has been operating for over 25 years, is looking to restructure its debt, estimated to be more than Rs 8,000 crore, as well as raise fresh funds.

Jet Airways is under Rs 8200 crore debt from State Bank of India-led consortium of banks and has defaulted on paying back due to operational losses. This has led to the grounding of its aircraft and cancellation of flights one after another.

Out of total 119 of its fleet of aircraft, it has grounded over 55 planes till now and it is believed that if it fails to pay another payment of $109 million by March 28, more grounding will follow the suit and bankruptcy will be the last resort.

Jet had taken total $140 million loans from HSBC Bank Middle East in which Etihad is a guarantor. The company failed to pay $31 million to HSBC as part of its external commercial borrowings on the previous occasion.

Last Saturday, banks and other stakeholders met to decide the rescue plan and there seems to be a consensus on the exit of the Goyal and his wife.

Jet Airways stocks jumped 12 per cent on Monday afternoon following reports that Goyal has quit the company's board.

'(With inputs from agencies)