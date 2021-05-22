May 22, 2021
Poshan
Jammu And Kashmir: Rape Accused Arrested After Being On The Run For 1.5 Years

The accused has been identified as Shoket Ali. He was charged with the rape and murder of a woman in 2019, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 22 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:01 pm
He was changing his places of stay, both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, an official said
A man, who was booked on charges of rape and murder in 2019, was at last arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police in the Union Territory’s Udhampur district on Saturday, officials said.

Identified as one Shoket Ali, the accused had escaped from the police for the past one year by constantly being on the run, officials said adding that he was a native of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

"He was changing his places of stay, both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said adding that a police team is searching for another person in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)

