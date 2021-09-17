Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA

Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA

An Indian national, who was illegally living in Houston, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy of committing mail fraud, an acting US attorney has said.

Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA
Representational Image | Twitter - US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas

Trending

Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T08:21:40+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 8:21 am

Waseem Maknojiya, a Houston  resident who is also an Indian national has pled guilty to conspiracy to committing wire fraud. Maknojiya, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible USD 250,000 maximum fine. His sentencing is scheduled for December 13.

Acting US Attorney Jennifer B Lowery said that between April and October 2019, Maknojiya was involved in a telemarketing scheme via Indian call centres to extort money from victims in the United States.

Maknojiya acted as a runner in these schemes, using aliases and fake identification documents to pick up more than 70 parcels containing cash the scheme’s victims had mailed, he alleged.

One common script used in the scheme involved coercing victims into believing federal agents were investigating them.

The “agent” on the phone would convince the victim the only way to clear his or her name from investigation was to send cash in a parcel shipped through FedEx to a name and address they provided.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Runners in the United States like Maknojiya would then pick up the parcels.

He will remain in custody pending that hearing, Lowery said.

Tags

PTI Houston USA Crime Cyber criminals Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara

Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day

Accused In NC Leader Wazir's Murder Case Was Inspired By Bollywood Film 'Drishyam'

J&K Governor Launches Silver 'Vaishno Devi' Coins As Souvenirs Ahead Of Navratri

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Amit Shah Scheduled To Visit Maharashtra, Telangana & MP To Take Part In A Number Of Programmes

Cong MP Shashi Tharoor, Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi To Turns Hosts For Sansad Tv Shows

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from India

J&K Makes Vigilance Clearance Mandatory For Employees Seeking Passport

J&K Makes Vigilance Clearance Mandatory For Employees Seeking Passport

Ayodhya Temple Replica, Olympics Memorabilia: Govt To e-Auction Gifts Received By PM Modi

Ayodhya Temple Replica, Olympics Memorabilia: Govt To e-Auction Gifts Received By PM Modi

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement