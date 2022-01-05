Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Records First Omicron Covid-19 Death

The first person to die in India due to Omicron Covid-19 has been 73-Year-Old-Man From Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

India Records First Omicron Covid-19 Death
India records first death due to Omicron Covid-19.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

India Records First Omicron Covid-19 Death
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T16:47:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 4:47 pm

India on Wednesday recorded the first death linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after the samples of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant, sources in the Union health ministry said.

The 73-year-old man, who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing and who had tested negative for the infection twice, died in a Udaipur hospital on December 31, they added.

He died due to post-Covid pneumonia coupled with comorbidities -- diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism -- Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi had said.

The man was found Covid positive on December 15 and had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis and therefore, was admitted to the hospital.

A sample was sent for genome sequencing and the results were received on December 25, in which he was found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. The man had tested negative for Covid-19 twice on December 21 and 25.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

PTI New Delhi Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 India Rajasthan National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

'Why BJP Is Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

'Why BJP Is Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild’, ‘Doesn’t Cause Death’: South Africa Data Shows

PM Modi Skips Punjab Rally After 'Major Lapse' In Security, Home Ministry Seeks Report

COVID-19 scare: Cong cancels marathon races, big rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Newsflash| MHA Takes Cognisance Of ‘Security Lapse’ During PM Modi’s Punjab Visit

Covid spike: SCAORA moves SC to restore relaxation on limitation period for filing court cases

Mamata Banerjee Wishes Arvind Kejriwal Speedy Recovery From Covid-19

Union minister Shantanu Thakur quits Bengal BJP's WhatsApp groups

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from India

Third Covid wave has hit Delhi, 10k cases expected on Wednesday: Satyendar Jain

Third Covid wave has hit Delhi, 10k cases expected on Wednesday: Satyendar Jain

Covid-19 Update Delhi: 10,000 New Cases Expected, 10% Positivity Rate

Covid-19 Update Delhi: 10,000 New Cases Expected, 10% Positivity Rate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Appraises Investigation Of IAF Chopper Crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Appraises Investigation Of IAF Chopper Crash

Pune Police Take Custody Of Kalicharan Maharaj For Alleged Hate Speech

Pune Police Take Custody Of Kalicharan Maharaj For Alleged Hate Speech

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Lose Quick Wickets, But Lead Grows

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Lose Quick Wickets, But Lead Grows

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

Advertisement