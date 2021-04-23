Covid: 3.32 Lakh New Cases, 2,263 Deaths; Highest-Ever Daily Spike In World

As many as 3,32,730 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 16,263,695, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning.

The graph of daily new cases has gone up again, with India clocking in over 3 lakh for the second day in a row.

The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday.

With PTI inputs

