Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
India Conducts Successful Test Of ‘Pralay’ Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

India conducted successful test of ‘Pralay’ ballistic missile, which is solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation. It is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

India successfully test fires 'Pralay' missile.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-22T13:06:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 1:06 pm

India on Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast here, DRDO sources said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.

A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

‘Pralay’ is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

PTI A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Odisha Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Odisha Coastal Areas Ballistic Missile Prithvi Missile National
