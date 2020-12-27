December 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Assam: Two Elephants Electrocuted To Death

Assam: Two Elephants Electrocuted To Death

The female elephants, aged 23 and 26, were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with electric fences in Assam's Sivasagar district, officials said

PTI 27 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Assam: Two Elephants Electrocuted To Death
Representational Image
PTI
Assam: Two Elephants Electrocuted To Death
outlookindia.com
2020-12-27T08:32:31+05:30

Two elephants were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with electric fences in Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The female elephants, aged 23 and 26, came in contact with the electric fences erected by residents of Dighal Dariali village to protect their crops, Sivasagar Assistant Conservator of Forests Champak Deka said.

The post-mortem reports have confirmed that they died due to electrocution, he said.

The matter is being investigated and action will be taken under the Wildlife Protection Act if any foul play is found, Deka said.

Another official claimed that the area where the incident took place is a part of the Pani Dihing Bird Sanctuary and some locals were illegally cultivating grazing land. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Say No To Alcohol, Yes To Fruits: IMD Warns Of 'Severe' Cold Wave In North India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Guwahati Animals & Wildlife Elephant National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos