March 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Gujarat: Man Tests Covid-19 Positive After Taking Second Dose Of Vaccine

Gujarat: Man Tests Covid-19 Positive After Taking Second Dose Of Vaccine

Post vaccination, it takes 45 days for the body to develop antibodies against the virus, officials said adding one must adhere to Covid-19 protocols even after taking the jab

Outlook Web Bureau 07 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gujarat: Man Tests Covid-19 Positive After Taking Second Dose Of Vaccine
Representational Image
PTI
Gujarat: Man Tests Covid-19 Positive After Taking Second Dose Of Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-03-07T08:36:41+05:30
Also read

A health official in Gujarat's Dehgam taluka tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, officials said Saturday.

The man was administered his first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. However, soon after, he took a Covid-19 test after he complained of fever and his reports returned positive on February 20, said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr. MH Solanki.

"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.

The CHO further said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

As of Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Officials Don’t Listen To You? Beat Them Up With Bamboo Sticks’: Giriraj Singh’s Advice To Constituents

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Gujarat COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos