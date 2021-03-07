Gujarat: Man Tests Covid-19 Positive After Taking Second Dose Of Vaccine

A health official in Gujarat's Dehgam taluka tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, officials said Saturday.

The man was administered his first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. However, soon after, he took a Covid-19 test after he complained of fever and his reports returned positive on February 20, said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr. MH Solanki.

"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.

The CHO further said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

As of Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)

