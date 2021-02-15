Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: Nikita Jacob Moves Bombay HC For Transit Bail

Advocate Nikita Jacob approached the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with the probe of "toolkit" shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over farmers' protest.

Nikita Jacob is another accused in the "toolkit case" registered by Delhi police.

Also Read| What Is A Toolkit That Led To Disha Ravi's Arrest?

A Delhi court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Jacob and Shantanu in the case.

The warrants came two days after 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru and sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court

Jacob's plea seeking urgent hearing was mentioned before the Bombay High Court's single bench of Justice P D Naik on Monday.

The high court said it would hear the plea on Tuesday.

Jacob in her plea sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks so that she can approach the court concerned in Delhi to apply for a pre-arrest bail.

The two suspects against whom the non-bailable warrants have been issued are Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, police said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in preparing the document and was in direct touch with “pro-Khalistani elements”.

"Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are wanted in connection with the toolkit case. They are suspected to be involved in preparing the documents and were also in direct interaction with pro-Khalistani elements," a senior police officer said.

Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation near Delhi borders against the Centre's three agri laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine