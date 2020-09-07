'Provide Full Security To Kangana Ranaut': Former HP CM Shanta Kumar To Uddhav Thackeray

Also read HP Govt Will Provide Security To Kangana Ranaut : Jai Ram Thakur

Hours after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke about providing security to Kangana Ranaut, former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar wrote a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding security for the Bollywood actress.

“Kangana’s family and the entire Himachal is concerned over her safety. As the CM, Thackeray should provide full security to the actress and also stop his party leaders from harming her,” he wrote.

Shanta also took exception to objectionable remarks of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and told Thackeray to snub him for him for disgracing a woman.

Terming her a brave daughter of Himachal Pradesh, who has taken cudgels with the movie mafia , speaking the truth, BJP senior also praised her for promoting nationalism in

Bollywood.

“In the political spheres, Shiv Sena is the only nationalist party after the BJP. I expect Shiv Sena to support and cooperate with Kangana and stop making such remarks against her .”

Shanta said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and the facts that have come to light after his death have shocked the country.

“There are many dubious activities taking place in Bollywood on which Kangana has spoken with courage” he said

Backing Kangana , he said every citizen in India has freedom of speech and expression. However, some Shiv Sena leaders were issuing threats to Kangana over some comments.

He said Shiv Sena leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi is his old friend, and “I have written to him to provide security to Kangana.”

Shanta also spoke to the actress’s family and advised them that Kangana should not get involved in the controversy anymore.

He has also told Jai Ram Thakur to speak to his Maharashtra counterpart on the issue .

Meanwhile Kangana 's father Amardeep Singh Ranaut ,who also reached Manali on Sunday shared his worries with the actress ( daughter ) and advised her to calm down and

avoid reacting to every statements against her.

