Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In J&K's Pulwama

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dadsara area of Tral in south Kashmir district this evening following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2019
Representational Image
File Photo
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired at them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of firing between the two sides was on and further details were awaited. 

PTI

