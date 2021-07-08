July 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ED Gets NIA Nod To Question Waze In Anil Deshmukh Case

ED Gets NIA Nod To Question Waze In Anil Deshmukh Case

Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in March in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai, and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Outlook Web Desk 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:49 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ED Gets NIA Nod To Question Waze In Anil Deshmukh Case
Enforcement Directorate on Thursday got NIA court's permission to interrogate Sachin Waze regarding Anil Deshmukh case
PTI
ED Gets NIA Nod To Question Waze In Anil Deshmukh Case
outlookindia.com
2021-07-08T19:49:09+05:30
Also read

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai  accepted the Enforcement Directorate to further interrogate the  dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in the ongoing  alleged money-laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

NIA previously apprehended Waze in March in connection to the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia  in south Mumbai, and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

He is now in judicial custody. The ED has been allowed to question Waze for three days at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai where he is lodged, a defence lawyer said.
The ED has so far arrested two aides of Deshmukh -- his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde -- in the money-laundering case against the NCP leader.

The central agency claimed that the arrested duo confessed that Waze had collected Rs 4.70 crore from orchestra bar owners in Mumbai and handed it to Shinde in two installments.
While seeking permission from the special NIA court to quiz Waze, the ED said it wanted to confront Palande and Shinde with the former assistant police inspector of the crime branch.
IPS officer Param Bir Singh, after he was removed from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in the aftermath of Waze's arrest, had alleged in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that Deshmukh, then home minister, had asked Waze to collect over Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Deshmukh denied the charge.

The ED case followed after the CBI registered a case against Deshmukh on the orders of the Bombay High Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre Announces Rs. 23,123 Crore Emergency Package To Tackle Covid-19 Pandemic

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Anil Deshmukh Sachin Waze Mumbai Anil Deshmukh Enforcement Directorate National Investigation Agency (NIA) Money Laundering National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos