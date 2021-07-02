July 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Expects Thunderstorm Coupled With Light Rain Today, Says Weather Office

Delhi Expects Thunderstorm Coupled With Light Rain Today, Says Weather Office

Partly cloudy sky with along with heatwave conditions are forecast at isolated places

Outlook Web Desk 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:47 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi Expects Thunderstorm Coupled With Light Rain Today, Says Weather Office
Representational Image
PTI
Delhi Expects Thunderstorm Coupled With Light Rain Today, Says Weather Office
outlookindia.com
2021-07-02T10:47:40+05:30

The weather office predicts continuation of heatwave conditions in the national capital on Friday with forecasting that the maximum temperature will reach around 41 degrees Celsius.

Forecast also anticipates persistence of partly cloudy sky along with heatwave conditions at isolated places. Delhi might also expect dust storm accompanied with very light rain and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The minimum temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 25 per cent.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in July since 2012, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying there is "no chance" of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.

The minimum temperature had settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Days After Jammu Airport Twin Blasts, BSF Opens Fire At Another Pakistani Drone

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Dust Storm Light Rain Delhi Weather Weather Office Heatwave National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos