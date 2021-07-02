Delhi Expects Thunderstorm Coupled With Light Rain Today, Says Weather Office

The weather office predicts continuation of heatwave conditions in the national capital on Friday with forecasting that the maximum temperature will reach around 41 degrees Celsius.

Forecast also anticipates persistence of partly cloudy sky along with heatwave conditions at isolated places. Delhi might also expect dust storm accompanied with very light rain and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The minimum temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 25 per cent.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in July since 2012, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying there is "no chance" of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.

The minimum temperature had settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

(With PTI Inputs)

