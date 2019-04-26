﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Democracy Must Win, That’s My Only Interest: PM Modi In Varanasi Before Filing His Nomination

Democracy Must Win, That’s My Only Interest: PM Modi In Varanasi Before Filing His Nomination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination papers for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Varanasi constituency today.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2019
Democracy Must Win, That’s My Only Interest: PM Modi In Varanasi Before Filing His Nomination
PTI Photo
Democracy Must Win, That’s My Only Interest: PM Modi In Varanasi Before Filing His Nomination
outlookindia.com
2019-04-26T10:53:08+0530
Also Read

A day after his massive roadshow in this Uttar Pradesh temple city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a rally of booth workers, calling each one a Narendra Modi -- instilling in them confidence that the nation once more will vote for him.

Ahead of his much anticipated filing of nomination as he seeks re-elction from Varanasi, Modi told thousands of party workers: "A pro-incumbency wave has been seen in country for the first time after independence.

"People across the nation are saying... Fir Ek Baar...?" Modi prompted. "Modi Sarkar," the workers chanted back.

"Earlier governments were formed, but in the past five years, people saw a government run. I never said I am Prime Minister and denied anybody a meeting.

"I never refused to meet a single karyakarta (worker). I never let the Karyakarta in me die. I am aware of my duties as PM, as well as an MP."

“Modi wins or not, democracy must win. You will have to break all records of voting. Women voting should be five percent higher,” said PM Narendra Modi during his Varanasi speech.

Several top BJP leaders and allies in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were present to join in the show of strength when the Prime Minister heads to the election centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan are expected to be present when the Prime Minister files his nomination, the BJP had said.

Leaders of the AIADMK, the Apna Dal and the North-East Democratic Alliance will also be present, the BJP said.

Modi will once again fight Ajay Rai of the Congress, who finished third in 2014. The Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party have fielded Shalini Yadav, the daughter-in-law of a former Congress lawmaker.

Modi had won from Varanasi by a huge margin, winning 5.8 lakh votes. The Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal came second with around two lakh votes. Ajay Rai was left with a mere 75,000 votes.

Varanasi will vote on May 19 in the last round of the seven-phased poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Varanasi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Journalist Accuses Salman Khan Of Snatching Phone, Files Police Complaint
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters