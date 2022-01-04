Delhi To Impose Weekend Curfew Amid Rising Covid Cases

Amid rising coronavirus case in the national capital, Delhi is likely to impose weekends curfews, sources from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said today after a review meeting on the coronavirus situation of the national capital.

The DDMA met today to discuss new restrictions amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. The national capital, which recorded a spike in the infection rate of over 5 per cent, for two consecutive days, might go under "red alert" under the colour-graded action plan. Under the red alert, there will be a total shut down of non-essential services, malls, shops etc. A yellow alert has already been in place following a spike in cases.

On Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19.