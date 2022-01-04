Delhi To Impose Weekend Curfew Amid Rising Covid Cases

Amid rising coronavirus case in the national capital, Delhi is likely to impose weekends curfews, sources from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said today after a review meeting on the coronavirus situation of the national capital.
The DDMA met today to discuss new restrictions amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. The national capital, which recorded a spike in the infection rate of over 5 per cent, for two consecutive days, might go under "red alert" under the colour-graded action plan. Under the red alert, there will be a total shut down of non-essential services, malls, shops etc. A yellow alert has already been in place following a spike in cases.
On Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19.
Delhi has reported a rising positivity rate - the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests - with 4,099 new cases in 24 hours on Monday. The positivity rate in Delhi is at 6.46 per cent, the highest since May. According to reports, the national capital may see 20,000-25,000 cases a day by mid-January and with increased hospitalisations.
