Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Accused In Delhi Riots 2020 Being Shielded? Court Orders Probe

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat discharged five people accused of looting in a Delhi riots 2020 case due to lack of evidence. He ordered enquiry into IO's investigation and asked whether the accused were being sheilded.

Accused In Delhi Riots 2020 Being Shielded? Court Orders Probe
Representational Image from Delhi Riots, 2020 | PTI

Trending

Accused In Delhi Riots 2020 Being Shielded? Court Orders Probe
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T14:09:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 2:09 pm

A Delhi court has ordered the police to investigate whether a deliberate attempt was made to shield five men who were discharged in a February 2020 riots case due to the lack of sufficient evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat discharged five men accused of allegedly being part of a riotous mob, looting a medical shop and house of the complainant Firoz Khan, and taking away medicines and cosmetics worth about Rs 22-23 lakh on February 25, 2020.

The judge said the accused were not let off because the incident in question did not happen or that they were falsely implicated but merely for the reason that there was no sufficient evidence produced against them.

Related Stories

Court Discharges Eight Accused Of Arson In 2020 Delhi Riots

Delhi Riots: Common Sense Shouldn't Be Given Go-by, Says Court; Discharges Man

“Let the DCP North-East District conduct an enquiry into the manner in which the investigation was conducted by the IO in this case to find out whether or not there had been any deliberate attempt to shield the offenders and submit a report to this Court on the next date of hearing,” he ordered.

The sessions judge further noted that Firoz Khan was the only witness in the case who claimed to have identified the accused as assailants and that too from the photographs shown to him in the police station.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“There should be sufficient and legally admissible evidence on the basis of which charges can be framed against an accused, which is lacking in the instant case,” ASJ Bhat stated in the order dated November 22.

He said the charge ­sheet did not indicate whether or not the investigating officer (IO) made any efforts to trace other witnesses.

“It is not clear as to whether the IO chose not to find out any other witness or whether no other person came forward who had seen the incident in question,” the judge said.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi - NCR Delhi Riots delhi riots 2020 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Foster Care: How Is It Different From Adoption?

Foster Care: How Is It Different From Adoption?

Naval Leak Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Two Navy Officers

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K: Driver Dies In Accident As Tanker Falls Into Gorge Along Highway

Schools, Colleges To Resume Physical Classes In Delhi From Nov 29: Gopal Rai

Mahant Giri Shot Video Before Killing Himself, Said Anand Giri Threatened To...

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Fined In Maharashtra For No Number Plate On Car

Delhi Air Quality: AQI Worsens To 357, Slips To Very Poor Category Again

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 537 Days, New Cases Below 10k

Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 537 Days, New Cases Below 10k

Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault' Under POCSO: Allahabad HC

Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault' Under POCSO: Allahabad HC

US Claims To Be Undecided On CAATSA Sanctions Waiver To India

US Claims To Be Undecided On CAATSA Sanctions Waiver To India

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

Koushik Paul / Follow Day 4 live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. Sri Lankan spinners have dominated the match so far.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement