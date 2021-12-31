Delhi: Doctors Call Off Strike After Assurances Of NEET PG Counselling; Withdrawal Of Cases

The resident doctors have ended their 15 day long protest after assurances of early NEET PG counselling and no action against them for their recent protest march towards Supreme Court, the reports said on Friday.

The FIR was filed against the protesting resident doctors, following their face off with Delhi police.

The residents doctors had been demanding counselling for the NEET PG 2021.

The Patient care remained affected at several major hospitals in Delhi due to the resident doctors protest.

The protesting doctors had recently intensified their agitation, and also sought the withdrawal of police cases lodged against some of their colleagues.

Earlier, on their 14th day of protest, several resident doctors gathered on the premises of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and chanted slogans as their stir, led by Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).