Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi AQI ‘Very Poor’; Temperature Recorded At 10.4 Degrees Celsius

Delhi’s AQI (air quality index) was recorded in the 'severe' category on Sunday evening at 459, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The Delhi’s AQI on Monday morning was at 373.

Delhi AQI ‘Very Poor’; Temperature Recorded At 10.4 Degrees Celsius
Delhi's air quality remains under 'very poor' category.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Delhi AQI ‘Very Poor’; Temperature Recorded At 10.4 Degrees Celsius
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T10:07:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 10:07 am

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'severe' category on Sunday evening at 459, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQI on Monday morning was 373.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent, the weather office said.

It predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle on Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the maximum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Several parts of the national capital witnessed light rains on Sunday evening.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Delhi Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI) Temperature National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday Over Rising Covid Cases

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday Over Rising Covid Cases

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Accounts From 'Ground Zero' Piece Together How It Happened

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Derogatory Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

6 Naxals Killed In Encounter On Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

India Logs Highest Single Day Rise Of Omicron Cases, Tally Climbs To 578

Arunachal Pradesh Reports Single COVID-19 Case

Security Forces Kill 6 Maoists Near Chhattisgarh Telangana Border

Chattisgarh Police File FIR Against Religious Leader For Derogatory Comment On Mahatma Gandhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

All That Breathes | Delhi’s Black Kites, Two Brothers And A Film

All That Breathes | Delhi’s Black Kites, Two Brothers And A Film

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

After Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

After Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Hindu Religious Leader Kalicharan Maharaj Hails Nathuram Godse For Killing Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu Religious Leader Kalicharan Maharaj Hails Nathuram Godse For Killing Mahatma Gandhi

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Koushik Paul / Bowlers have given Australia a head start in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Can England bowlers hit back on Day 2? Follow live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement